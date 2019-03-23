Rugby: Savea returns for Toulon a month after 'DNA test' blast

PARIS: Former New Zealand international Julian Savea will start for Toulon this weekend, the Top 14 side announced on Friday (Mar 22), more than a month after club president Mourad Boudjellal froze him out following a series of underwhelming displays.

Savea, 28, has not played since a defeat to Agen on February 16, after which Boudjellal said he wanted to give a player nicknamed 'The Bus' a DNA test to see if he was who he claimed he was.

Boudjellal said "he was free and no longer welcome at Toulon" following the 19-10 loss, but he will start at centre for his side's fixture at Lyon on Saturday.

The 2015 World Cup winner has scored just two tries in 15 games since joining Toulon at the beginning of the season, a disappointing return for a player who crossed 46 times in 51 test starts for the All Blacks.