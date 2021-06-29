Rugby-Scotland break camp as players head into self isolation

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s rugby team have broken camp ahead of next month’s tests against Romania and Georgia to self-isolate following consultation with Scottish Government medical advisers, a statement said on Monday.

A planned international between Scotland A and England A on Sunday was called off because of COVID-19 cases in the Scotland squad.

Three members of the Scotland camp tested positive on their arrival in Leicester and went into self-isolation. An unnamed player had contracted the virus before the team departed for England.

Scotland’s squad would return to training next week pending a full round of negative PCR test results, the statement added.

"We’ve made the decision to take a break from training camp, during which period, all players and management will self-isolate regardless of whether they’ve been deemed a close contact of positive cases," said interim coach Mike Blair, standing in for Gregor Townsends, who is on the British and Irish Lions tour.

"It’s obviously been a difficult few days, however, the health and wellbeing of our squad and management is the number one priority, and that remains paramount in our decision-making process.2

Scotland are to play tests against Romania on July 10 and Georgia one week later.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)