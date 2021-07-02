Rugby-Scotland call off test in Romania due to COVID-19 cases

EDINBURGH: Scotland have called off next week’s test against Romania in Bucharest after the confirmation that several members of their squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

All players and staff have been in enforced self-isolation since travelling back from Leicester on Sunday where they were due to play England A, but that match was also called off because of positive coronavirus tests in the Scottish ranks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Player welfare is paramount in every decision that we make as an organisation, and unfortunately we’ve ran out of time to allow our players to recover and train properly for the Romania fixture," Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said in a statement on Thursday.

"We’re clearly disappointed, and I feel massively for both our group of players and management, as well the Romanian Rugby Federation, however our squad’s health and wellbeing must come first."

Scotland, who were due to face Romania in Bucharest on July 10, still hope to play their other scheduled test against Georgia in Tbilisi on July 17.

"That is subject to further medical review and testing, and we’ll hopefully be in a position where a large section of the squad will be able to return to a graduated training regime next week," Dodson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)