Rugby: Scotland flyhalves Russell and Hastings to miss November tests

LONDON: Scotland flyhalves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings will miss their upcoming Autumn Nations Cup games due to injury, head coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC on Wednesday.

Russell limped off to be replaced by Hastings in Scotland's Six Nations win over Wales on Saturday, only for Hastings to injure his shoulder later on in the same game.

Townsend added that Hastings could also miss next year's Six Nations, which starts in February.

"Finn we hope will be back in time for the Six Nations, but it's unlikely Adam will be back before the end of that tournament," Townsend said. "At the very best he'll come back at the end, but that will depend on how things go."

Scotland begin their Nations Cup campaign against Italy on Nov 14, before facing France on Nov 22 and Fiji on Nov 28.

