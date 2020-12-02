Rugby: Scotland to host South Africa, Australia in 2021 autumn internationals

LONDON: Scotland will look to end an 11-year winless run against South Africa when they host the world champions in November next year as part of their autumn internationals season.

Scotland will also play host to Australia and a third side, which will be announced in due course, with the fixtures set to take place on the weekends of Nov. 6, 13 and 20 respectively.

Scotland have lost their last six meetings with South Africa since their 21-17 victory a decade ago.

"The Autumn Internationals in 2021 will be another opportunity for our players to represent their country, hopefully with our fans in attendance, and provides the team with a different challenge and exciting challenge as a result," Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement.

Townsend's side will also be looking for a hat-trick of victories against Australia, having won their last two encounters in 2017.

