Rugby: Scotland wing Seymour announces international retirement

REUTERS: Scotland and British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Seymour has announced his international retirement, Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

Seymour is Scotland's fourth-highest try scorer, with 20 tries in 55 appearances, and played at the last two World Cups, as well as the drawn 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour. The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I've experienced," the 31-year-old told the Scottish Rugby.

"It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and the Scotland supporters."

