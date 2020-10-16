Rugby: Scrumhalf Spencer left out of England training squad

LONDON: England have left scrumhalf Ben Spencer out of their 26-man training squad for a three-day camp this week as they step up preparations for the autumn internationals.

Spencer played a key role in helping Bath reach the Premiership semi-finals this season but England coach Eddie Jones decided to stick with first-choice scrumhalf Ben Youngs as well as Willi Heinz and Alex Mitchell.

Jones did not pick any players from Exeter Chiefs, Wasps or Bristol Bears - three clubs still fighting for silverware at the end of the domestic season.

The three-day England camp at the Lensbury Club in London is the second time the players have gathered ahead of England's non-cap match against the Barbarians on Oct. 25, followed by the final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.

"We had a good three day camp last week working on the basics and developing our cohesion as a group," Jones said.

"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game."

Following the trip to Rome, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.

England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales before a playoff against a team from the other Nations Cup pool.

