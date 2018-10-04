Rugby-Seven week ban for Toulouse's Faasalele for dangerous play

Sport

Rugby-Seven week ban for Toulouse's Faasalele for dangerous play

Toulouse flanker Piula Faasalele has been hit with a seven-week ban for dangerous play and will miss four Top 14 matches and two European Champions Cup games.

Samoa&apos;s Faasalele is tackled by Italy&apos;s Masi during their international rugby test match
FILE PHOTO - Samoa's Piula Faasalele (R) is tackled by Italy's Andrea Masi during their international rugby test match in Ascoli Piceno November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Bookmark

REUTERS: Toulouse flanker Piula Faasalele has been hit with a seven-week ban for dangerous play and will miss four Top 14 matches and two European Champions Cup games.

The 30-year-old Samoan, punished for a dangerous tackle on Gabriel Ngandebe during a 66-15 defeat to Montpellier last month, will not return to action until Nov. 26.

Faasalele will miss Toulouse's European Champions Cup pool matches in Bath on Oct. 13 and at home to Leinster a week later.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark