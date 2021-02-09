Rugby-Sinckler, Vunipola return to England squad for Italy game

Props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola have been added to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy, the Rugby Football Union (EFU) said on Tuesday.

Sinckler missed England's 11-6 defeat by Scotland on Saturday after being handed a two-week ban for swearing at a referee. Vunipola was unavailable due to an Achilles injury.

They replaced Exeter Chiefs' Harry Williams and Wasps' Tom West in the squad.

England and Italy meet in London to start the second round of Six Nations fixtures, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening defeats.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)