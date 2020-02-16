Rugby: Skinner, Fagerson added to Scotland squad

REUTERS: Scotland added lock Sam Skinner and flanker Matt Fagerson to their Six Nations squad on Sunday (Feb 16) but there was no recall for flyhalf Finn Russell.

Skinner injured his hamstring in a win over France in August and missed the World Cup in Japan, but the 25-year-old was recalled by coach Gregor Townsend after impressing on his comeback with club side Exeter Chiefs.

Glasgow Warriors' Fagerson returns after shaking off a rib injury, Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

Russell was again left out after missing the first two games due to disciplinary reasons.

Scotland, fifth in the Six Nations table after defeats by Ireland and England, play Italy on Saturday.

