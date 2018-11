PARIS: South Africa scored a last-gasp try to defeat France 29-26 on Saturday (Nov 10) to remain unbeaten against their European hosts since 2009.

France led 26-22 with the 80 minutes up but hooker Bongi Mbonambi stunned the home crowd when he was driven over for the converted score.

Advertisement

It was a major blow for France who had led 16-9 at the break and then 23-9 before the Springboks hit back.