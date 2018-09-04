Rugby: Springboks chase more consistency against Wallabies

BRISBANE, Australia: South Africa are working to improve their consistency and execution after an embarrassing loss to Argentina as they prepare for an intense clash against the Wallabies this weekend.

The Springboks face Australia in a Rugby Championship match in Brisbane on Saturday (Sep 8), determined to bounce back after being hammered 32-19 by the Argentines in Mendoza.

Coach Johan "Rassie" Erasmus said he was ashamed by the defeat after a solid 34-21 win over the South Americans in Durban the week before.

The squad have been trying to fix what went wrong, with a focus on their failure to convert scoring opportunities.

"We felt we played really well in Durban and let ourselves down in Argentina with our execution," assistant coach Matt Proudfoot said in Brisbane.

"So we are looking for the same consistency and to play with the same level of physicality like in Durban.

"Our execution, whether at breakdown or from set piece, needs to improve across the board," he added.

The Springboks face an Australian team hurting after two heavy defeats by New Zealand, and Proudfoot said he was wary of a Wallabies side desperate for a win.

"They will be determined to bounce back and will no doubt be in our faces, so we need to prepare with the same intensity that we can expect from them on Saturday," he said.

"We are in fact two teams looking to bounce back, so I think this game is going to be crucial for both sides, to see how each one responds.

"It will be a tight game played on the advantage line by both sides who will be looking to get on the front foot."

South Africa have recalled hooker Schalk Brits to their squad ahead of livewire Akker van der Merwe, and also handed uncapped Toulouse outside back Cheslin Kolbe a chance.

Kolbe had previously been ignored by national coaches who believed he lacked a Test physique, but Proudfoot said he deserved an opportunity.

"I think he deserves his chance in the group because I think he has really performed well (for Toulouse)," he said, adding that Kolbe "can really create something out of nothing".