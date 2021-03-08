Rugby: Super League to use points percentage system again

REUTERS: The Super League said it will use a points percentage system for the second year running to allow for the possibility of interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system, which was introduced towards the end of last season, takes the total number of points a team has won and divides it by the number of matches they have played before multiplying by 50.

Under the system, clubs will be required to have played 18 of their 25 scheduled games to qualify for the top-six playoffs or have won enough games despite not playing 18 times.

If four or more clubs are unable to fulfil the minimum match requirement by the end of the season, the Rugby Football League will have the discretion to decide an alternate minimum figure.

The new season begins on Mar 26.

