Rugby: Toulon's struggles continue with Lyon loss

PARIS: Toulon coach Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe said his side's 42-33 defeat by Lyon in the Top 14 on Saturday (Mar 23) reflected their whole campaign.

The three-time European champions, who won the French league title in 2014, have struggled this term and sit in a surprising 10th place in the table.

The defeat at the Matmut Stadium was their eighth of the season and the club backed by outspoken owner Mourad Boudjellal have conceded more than 400 points in 20 matches.

They have the worst disciplinary record in France's top flight having received 13 yellow and three red cards so far.

"It's the image of our whole season. We're always missing a little something," Lobbe said.

"We were shown two yellow cards, it's difficult to accept. We couldn't have won but we're not even taking a point home with us. It's frustrating."

Despite a positive attacking first-half display, the score was 16-16 at the break as South Africa's JP Pietersen crossed for Toulon and Australian Toby Arnold dived over for Lyon.

Promising young fly-half Louis Carbonnel scored a minute into the second half for the visitors but the home side dominated the remaining 39 minutes, dotting down on three occasions.

Toulon back-rowers Liam Messam and Charles Ollivon both spent 10 minutes off the field for misdemeanours in the half an hour of play.

Later on Saturday, champions Castres travel to Stade Francais, Pau host Montpellier, Perpignan welcome Grenoble in a battle of the league's bottom clubs and second-place Clermont head to Agen in the final game of the day.