Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

REUTERS: Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

France hooker Marchand was initially cited by an independent disciplinary committee for a challenge on Bordeaux's Romain Buros, which was missed by the match officials.

The committee upheld the citing complaint, concluding Marchand had made contact with Buros' head and warranted a red card.

Marchand has been named on a five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award.

Four-times winners Toulouse face fellow French club La Rochelle in the final on May 22 at Twickenham.

