Rugby: Townsend shuffles Scotland pack for Six Nations France clash

REUTERS: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the forward pack for Sunday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield against leaders France, with hooker Fraser Brown, lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Nick Haining coming into the side.

Brown is set to claim his 50th test cap, the 43rd Scotland player to do so.

Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner has been named as a replacement after recovering form injury while Glasgow Warriors' Kyle Steyn could make his Scotland debut from the bench.

"This week we face a France team that looks galvanised since the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights following impressive wins over England, Italy and Wales," Townsend said.

"France's victories have been built on an aggressive and well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order to get in behind them this weekend."

Scotland are fifth in the standings.

SCOTLAND SQUAD

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) - 75 caps

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) - 47 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) - 17 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps

11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) - 20 caps

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 31 caps

8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) - 2 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) - 31 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) - 17 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) - 41 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 11 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 28 caps

2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) - 49 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) - 6 caps

Substitutes:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) - 36 caps

17. Allan Dell (London Irish) - 31 caps

18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) - 37 caps

19. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 6 caps

20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) - 13 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps

22. Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) - 27 caps

23. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)