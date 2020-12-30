Rugby-Two Premiership games cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

This weekend's games, Worcester Warriors v Harlequins and London Irish v Northampton Saints, have been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: This weekend's games, Worcester Warriors v Harlequins and London Irish v Northampton Saints, have been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

Harlequins' trip to Worcester on Friday was called off after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and six others were placed in isolation due to contact tracing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London Irish's home match against Northampton on Sunday was called off after they returned several positive results in the latest round of testing and had players unavailable because of contact tracing protocols.

"A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course," the league said in a statement, adding that all other round-five games will go ahead as scheduled.

Harlequins are fifth in the standings, London Irish eighth and Northampton ninth. Worcester are bottom after four rounds.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement