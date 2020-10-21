Rugby Union - Ireland team to meet Italy in Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday named his team for the Six Nations clash against Italy in Dublin on Saturday:

15-Jacob Stockdale, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Hugo Keenan, 10-Jonathan Sexton (capt), 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Will Connors, 6-Caelan Doris, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Andrew Porter, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Dave Heffernan, 17-Ed Byrne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Jamison Gibson-Park, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Robbie Henshaw

