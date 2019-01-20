Rugby Union - Six out of six for Saracens, Racing clinch top spot

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Holders Saracens ensured themselves a home tie in the Champions Cup quarter-finals as they beat Glasgow Warriors 38-19 at home on Saturday to finish with a 100 percent pool stage record.

A thrilling first half saw three tries apiece with Ben Spencer, Vincent Koch and Billy Vunipola going over for the hosts while Tommy Seymour, Ali Price and Ryan Wilson all scored for Warriors, who were already assured of second spot in Pool 3.

Saracens had to wait until deep into the second half for lock Maro Itoje to power over for a converted try Will Skelton rounded things off for the hosts.

Racing 92 underlined their strength at home in the competition as they eventually overwhelmed Scarlets 46-33 on Saturday to earn themselves a quarter-final tie in Paris.

Their bonus point win ensured they topped Pool 4 ahead of Ulster who beat Leicester Tigers 14-13 away in a nailbiter.

Racing, runners-up twice in the last three seasons, ran in six tries but the result was still in doubt until the latter stages as the Welsh visitors played some intrepid rugby.

The hosts, who had won their last six home games in Europe's leading club competition, ran in two tries before halftime through Juan Imhoff and Henry Chavancy but still trailed 16-15 with Steff Evans going over for Scarlets and Dan Jones slotting three penalties and a conversion.

When Johnny McNichol scored for Scarlets early in the second half and Jones converted to put the visitors 23-15 ahead there were some nervousness around the stadium but Racing hit back.

Simon Zebo's try narrowed the gap and although Jones added another penalty, tries by Virimi Vakatawa, Teddy Iribaren and a second for Zebo gave Racing a measure of control.

McNichol's second try proved merely a consolation.

Ulster reached the quarter-final for the first time since 2014 but did it the hard way as they trailed 13-0 away against a Leicester side only playing for pride but who included the likes of England internationals Jonny May, George Ford, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole in their ranks.

Second-half tries by Marty Moore and Robert Baloucoune earned them victory and one of the three best runners-up spots.

