Rugby: Vincent, Atonio back for France after Covid-19 absence

PARIS: Centre Arthur Vincent and tight-head prop Uini Atonio have returned to France's Six Nations squad after recovering from COVID-19, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Monday.

Last month, the pair were among 12 players to contract the virus, including scrum-half Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon who featured in the 23-20 loss to England on Saturday that ended France's Grand Slam hopes.

Vincent, 21, and Atonio, 30, replace Jonathan Danty and Wilfrid Hounkpatin after missing the trip to Twickenham.

Fabien Galthie's men host Wales, who can clinch the title with a win, on Saturday before entertaining Scotland on March 26.

Galthie's side can still lift the trophy but need to win their final two games of the Championship to have any chance of doing so.

Lock Bernard Le Roux was sidelined for the defeat in London due to a thigh issue but is expected to be fit for this weekend's fixture at the Stade de France.

