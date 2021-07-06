Rugby-Wales' Halfpenny to undergo knee surgery, ruled out of summer tests

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny requires surgery on a knee ligament injury sustained in the 68-12 win over Canada, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday, ruling him out of their summer tests.

REUTERS: Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny requires surgery on a knee ligament injury sustained in the 68-12 win over Canada, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday, ruling him out of their summer tests.

Halfpenny, 32, was visibly upset as he was taken off the field on a stretcher after his knee appeared to give way when he tried to launch a counter-attack and before any Canadian player had tackled him on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fullback will require surgery with further assessments to determine his long-term prognosis and management," the WRU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aneurin Owen was named as Halfpenny's replacement. Wales are due to play Argentina twice in Cardiff - on Saturday and July 17.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)