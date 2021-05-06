Rugby-Wales' Jones set to be named Lions captain for S. Africa tour-reports

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to be confirmed as skipper of the British & Irish Lions for their tour of South Africa this year, British media reported ahead of the squad announcement later on Thursday.

The 35-year-old, who is the game's most capped player with 157 test appearances, including 148 for Wales, is preparing for his fourth tour with the Lions after playing key roles in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Jones, who has featured in each of the last nine Lions test matches, guided Wales to Six Nations title in March to emerge as the top contender to lead the touring side.

Coach Warren Gatland will name his 36-man squad on Thursday.

The Lions are set for an eight-match tour, including three tests against world champions South Africa, from July 3-Aug. 7 under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions will be without England scrumhalf Ben Youngs, who ruled himself out for tour to spend more family time this summer while England lock Joe Launchbury and Wales centre George North are both out with knee injuries.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)