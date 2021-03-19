Rugby: Wales captain Jones wants first Grand Slam for Pivac

PARIS: Captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Friday (Mar 19) the goal for this weekend's trip to France was to claim a maiden Six Nations Grand Slam for coach Wayne Pivac and not to add another to his personal haul.

Jones, 35, can clinch a fourth clean sweep in the longer format of the tournament with victory on Saturday, as many as England, Ireland, Scotland and Italy combined, in Pivac's second campaign in charge.

Pivac won just three matches in his opening season at the helm after succeeding Warren Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"There is potential for it to be the first one with Wayne and I think that's the focus," Jones said.

"We're not going to shy away from it, we know the experience we have and the experiences that we've had in the past but this is a new task," he added.

Lock Jones will join former New Zealand skipper Richie McCaw on 148 caps for one country at the Stade de France but the Ospreys forward has the overall record with nine additional Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

"I refuse to turn the game into a numbers game. Any records don't belong to the individual but to the game itself," he said.

Jones' men face a side who have lost just three times since Fabien Galthie took over after the World Cup and missed out on last year's title on points difference.

Antoine Dupont, who has scored or assisted 14 tries of their 40 since Galthie was appointed, starts at scrum-half for Les Bleus.

They can win this season's tournament with bonus points victory on Saturday and against Scotland next Friday.

"You look at France in the last two competitions, they have been the standout team, there's no denying that," Jones said.

"They've obviously got Antoine Dupont who is pulling the strings and has been the standout figure in the last two campaigns.

"They've obviously got a lot of structure and they've got the potential to be devastating on the counterattack."