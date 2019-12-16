Rugby: Wales coach Howley handed nine month suspension following betting rules breach

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has been banned from involvement in the game for 18 months, with nine months suspended, after breaching betting rules, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Monday (Dec 16).

Former Wales international Howley was sent home four days before the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan over potential breach of betting regulations.

"After a thorough and detailed investigation by the WRU, Howley's case was heard in Cardiff by an independent panel, chaired by Sir Wyn Williams," the WRU said in a statement.

"The panel has submitted its decision, which has been shared with World Rugby."

