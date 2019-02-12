Rugby: Wales fullback Halfpenny ready to face England: Scarlets coach

REUTERS: Leigh Halfpenny will return to Wales training on Wednesday (Feb 13) as they prepare for their Six Nations showdown with England at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Feb. 23, his club coach Wayne Pivac has said.

Scarlets fullback Halfpenny has not played since suffering a head injury against Australia during the November internationals. But he was named in Warren Gatland's initial 39-man national squad for the Six Nations last month.

Advertisement

Halfpenny has scored more than 700 points in 80 appearances for Wales, and he has played in three British and Irish Lions tours.

"It's great to see him running around with a smile on his face," Pivac told reporters on Tuesday.

"He did everything - full contact, full tackling. We had a mini-game scenario with no hiding places, and he was taking high balls, getting clattered and did everything he needed to do.

"He goes back to Wales available, we feed back information, medical team to medical team, and I have passed a little note on to Warren. Warren will make a call on what he does from there."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wales have won their first two games against France and Italy, and the clash against Eddie Jones' England, who are also unbeaten, is billed as a potential title decider.