Rugby-Wales to host Argentina, Canada in July tests

REUTERS: Wales will host two tests against Argentina in July to replace their scheduled tour of the South American nation, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

The Six Nations champions will also face Canada, coached by former Wales skipper Kingsley Jones, on July 3 before playing Argentina on July 10 and 17 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"We are looking forward to this summer, the opportunity it presents and we are delighted to have three tests confirmed," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2021/05/summer-fixtures-in-cardiff-for-wales.

"It is disappointing not to have the opportunity to tour Argentina, especially on the back of our 2020 tour to New Zealand being cancelled, but in the current climate it is completely understandable."

The Pumas, led by coach Mario Ledesma, served up one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history when they stunned New Zealand 25-15 in the Tri-Nations in November, beating the three-times world champions for the first time.

