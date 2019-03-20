Rugby: Wales wing Adams to join Cardiff

LONDON: Wales wing Josh Adams is to join Cardiff Blues from English Premiership side Worcester in time for next season, the Welsh club said on Tuesday (Mar 19).

The 23-year-old starred as Wales won this season's Six Nations with a Grand Slam, scoring three tries in the tournament including the match-clinching score in a 21-13 win against England.

"It is great to be returning to Wales and I cannot wait to link up with Cardiff Blues next season," Adams told the Welsh side's website.

Adams has scored four tries in 11 Tests, but Wales have made it clear they intend to select home-based players unless they have 60 caps.

The exception to the rule is call-ups for uncapped players outside of Wales -- which Adams was when given his Test debut in February last year.

"To play for Wales I need to play in Wales and Cardiff Blues is the best fit for me," said Adams.

Adams was the Premiership's joint-top scorer last season with 13 tries and Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill believes he can enjoy similar success with the regional side in the Pro14.

"Josh is a player we can build success around," Mulvihill said. "He brings genuine hunger to succeed, enormous energy and the skill-set and speed to make a real difference to our group.

"Just from watching the Six Nations, you can see he's a really busy player, who makes big contributions both in attack and defence, and is a good team man."