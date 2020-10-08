Rugby: Wallabies fixture shift grants All Blacks' Christmas wish

SYDNEY: The All Blacks will make it home for Christmas after their final Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies was shifted on Thursday (Oct 8), defusing a festering row.

New Zealand Rugby was up in arms when the initial schedule of the four-nation southern hemisphere tournament in Australia was released, with their last game set for Dec 12.

They claimed it snubbed their push for a Dec 5 finish so players could complete COVID-enforced quarantine requirements and be home for the festive season.

Governing body SANZAAR have relented with the Dec 12 game now being played in Sydney as the opening fixture on Oct 31, making the tournament a seven-week affair rather than six.

"We'd like to thank our colleagues at SANZAAR and Rugby Australia for the time and effort that has gone into finalising a schedule that is workable for all," said NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson.

"It is great news that we now have certainty on the draw and we're really excited about the fantastic rugby to come."

Following the opening game, the revised draw will see five straight weeks of double-headers from Nov 7 when Argentina face South Africa before the All Blacks take on Australia again, both at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Argentina are already in Australia and in quarantine, although the fate of South Africa remains uncertain, given their lack of match practice.

While Australia and New Zealand have both completed domestic Super Rugby tournaments, rugby only restarted in South Africa two weekends ago after a six-month suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Opinions there are divided as to whether an inevitably underprepared squad should play - partly to boost the coffers of a national body sorely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

SANZAAR acknowledged the Springboks' participation "remains to be confirmed", but said there were positive signs with South Africa's domestic Super Rugby Unlocked tournament kicking off on Friday (Oct 9). A final decision is expected in the coming days.

Rugby Championship draw:

Oct 31 - Australia vs New Zealand at Sydney's ANZ Stadium

Nov 7 - Argentina vs South Africa followed by Australia vs New Zealand at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium

Nov 14 - New Zealand vs Argentina followed by South Africa vs Australia at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium

Nov 21 - New Zealand vs South Africa followed by Australia vs Argentina at Sydney's ANZ Stadium

Nov 28 - Argentina vs Australia followed by South Africa vs New Zealand at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium

Dec 5 - Argentina vs New Zealand followed by Australia vs South Africa at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium

Dec 12 - South Africa vs Argentina at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium.