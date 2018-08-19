Rugby-Wallabies fullback Folau to miss Eden Park clash against All Blacks

Australia fullback Israel Folau has been ruled out of the second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Auckland after sustaining an ankle injury in the opener on Saturday.

Folau fell awkwardly after an aerial contest during the second half of the 38-13 loss at Sydney's Olympic stadium and hobbled off the ground.

The dual international's loss for next Saturday's match is a huge blow for the Wallabies, who have not won at Eden Park in 32 years.

"He just got a small tear in a muscle, right down low. Quite rare, really, but it's actually not a long-term injury at all," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika told reporters at Sydney airport on Sunday ahead of the team's flight to Auckland.

"It's just a lot of swelling. We'll be hopeful he'll be back for the first game in Brisbane."

Australia play the third match of the Rugby Championship against South Africa at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sept. 8.

The Springboks beat Argentina 34-21 in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)