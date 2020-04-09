Rugby: Welsh players take 25% pay cut

LONDON: Players at Wales' four regions earning more than £25,000 (28,566 euros) will take a 25 per cent pay cut until Jul 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday (Apr 8).

The season for squad members at the Scarlets, the Ospreys, the Cardiff Blues and the Dragons was put on hold at the end of February following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For our professional players in particular this has been a really tough decision, they are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost," WRU chairman Martyn Phillips said in a statement.

"But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won't have planned for."

Under a system introduced last year, the Welsh Rugby Union pays 80 per cent of the salaries of the 38 top-ranked players, with the players' regions contributing the remaining 20 per cent.

The sides feature in the Pro14 league competition and the European Champions and Challenge Cups, while rugby across all levels in Wales has been suspended.

Advertisement