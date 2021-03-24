Rugby: Willemse handed two-week ban, misses France decider

LONDON: France lock Paul Willemse will miss his side's final Six Nations clash against Scotland after being suspended for two weeks following a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Willemse was shown a red card in the second half of his side's dramatic victory over Wales on Saturday after making contact with the "eye area" of prop Wyn Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While accepting that he had been guilty of foul play, Willemse did not accept that he had made contact with the eye while the Disciplinary Committee decided he had acted "recklessly and not intentionally".

With no evidence of injury to Jones the committee found the offence warranted a low-end entry point four-week suspension, but in view of the player's attitude to the disciplinary process before and during the hearing, and his clear remorse, reduced the suspension by two weeks.

France go into Friday's crucial Six Nations clash needing to prevail by 21 points with a bonus point to pip Wales for the title, having scored a last-gasp try to deprive them of the Grand Slam at the weekend.

Willemse, who can appeal, will also miss Montpellier's game against Glasgow in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Apr 2. He will be free to play from Apr 5.



Advertisement