Rugby: Wisniewski guides Lyon to crushing win over Agen

PARIS: Lyon maintained their chase for a place in the end of season Top 14 play-offs with a crushing 52-20 win over Agen at the Stade Matmut on Saturday (Dec 29).

Fly-half Jonathan Wisniewski gave a virtuoso performance, kicking 13 points on the way, while Alexis Palisson scored two of Lyon's seven tries.

The win takes them temporarily into fifth place in the Top 14 leapfrogging Stade Francais, who play later on Saturday, and Bordeaux who host fourth-placed Racing 92 on Sunday.

Lyon were quickly on top with full-back Toby Arnold following his own kick and chase with a neat offload on the line which allowed centre Pierre-Louis Barassi to crash over from close range.

Wisniewski converted and then exchanged penalties with the visitors' Jake McIntyre.

Wiesniewski, once seen as a possible France number 10, was in irrepressible form, a lovely dummy fooling the defence and opening up a gap for hooker Mickael Ivaldi to bulldoze through for Lyon's second try.

Shortly after prop forward Francisco Gomez-Kodela finished off another flowing move. With Wisnewski adding the conversion Lyon were 21 points ahead at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half, the 33-year-old Wisniewski carved a hole for Alexis Palisson to gallop through for the bonus point fourth try.

Palisson added a second when he ran half the length of the field for Lyon's fifth and Dylan Cretin and Thibault Regard added gloss to Lyon's win.

Valentin Saurs, Mathieu Lamoulie and Julien Heriteau all touched down for Agen but it wasn't enough to secure them a defensive bonus point.