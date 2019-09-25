'Am I your fire?': Japan's rugby players say Backstreet Boys their pre-match jam

TOKYO: Japan's rugby players are looking to an unusual source for inspiration as the World Cup hosts chase a historic quarter-final spot - the Backstreet Boys.

Asked if there was a go-to song the players were using to fire themselves up before matches, full-back Ryohei Yamanaka said: "Yes, Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan, hitherto tournament whipping boys, have become potential giant-killers since toppling two-time champions South Africa in their opening game four years ago in the first of three World Cup victories under Eddie Jones.

The Brave Blossoms, who have become an almost permanent fixture in the world's top 10 since that 2015 tournament, beat Russia 30-10 in their Pool A opener last Friday.

As Jamie Joseph's troops prepare to take on Ireland in their second game in Shizuoka on Saturday, the Japanese players will once again be warming up to Backstreet Boys lyrics such as "Am I your fire? Your one desire" before going into battle.

Japan will likely need to beat Scotland in their final Pool A fixture to achieve Joseph's target of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scots got off to a shocking start with a 27-3 defeat by the Irish last weekend.