REUTERS: List of Rugby World Cup winners ahead of the ninth edition, which kicks off in Japan on Sept. 20.

2015 - New Zealand beat Australia 34-17, London

Advertisement

Advertisement

2011 - New Zealand beat France 8-7, Auckland

2007 - South Africa beat England 15-6, Paris

2003 - England beat Australia 20-17 (after extra time),

Sydney

Advertisement

Advertisement

1999 - Australia beat France 35-12, Cardiff

1995 - South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12 (after extra

time), Johannesburg

1991 - Australia beat England 12-6, London

1987 - New Zealand beat France 29-9, Auckland