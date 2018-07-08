Russia, Croatia each make one change for quarter-final

Russia have restored left-winger Denis Cheryshev to the team to face Croatia in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Cheryshev replaces Yuri Zhirkov in the only change for the hosts, while Croatia also made just one change with Andrej Kramaric coming in for Marcelo Brozovic in the forward line.

The winners will face England in the semi-finals in Moscow on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)