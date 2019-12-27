Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes - RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

RUSADA said earlier this month it would appeal against the four-year ban over doping that bars the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)