Russia expects international cooperation on security of World Cup

MOSCOW: The director of Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, said on Wednesday he expects cooperation with his agency's counterparts in other countries will help Russia host a successful World Cup.

"This summer, Russia is hosting the football World Cup. We expect that our cooperation with the security services and law enforcement agencies of foreign governments will help protect this event from terrorist acts as effectively as in previous years," Alexander Bortnikov said.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)