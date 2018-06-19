Russia hopes clairvoyant cat has purrrfect form

ST PETERSBURG: All of Russia is praying a furry fortune-teller's form continues as Achilles, the clairvoyant cat of St Petersburg, predicted a second Russian victory in the World Cup.

Last week the sleek, white cat predicted a Russian victory and the hosts duly thumped Saudi Arabia 5-0, spreading the cat's fame nationwide.

Advertisement

On Tuesday Achilles once again sniffed the small football on the table before heading straight for the Russia bowl of food and greedily gobbling up morsels while a bank of photographers clicked noisily.

Achilles, who lives in St Petersburg's Hermitage museum, is deaf, however, and was not put off his meal.

Only once he'd finished the Russia bowl did Achilles show interest in the Egypt bowl, as the assembled group laughed.

Russia play Egypt in Saint Petersburg later on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Cup will be played at venues across Russia until the final on July 15.

(Writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Pritha Sarkar)