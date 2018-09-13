Russia's Cheryshev cleared of wrongdoing by anti-doping agency

Spain's anti-doping agency has closed its investigation into Russia and Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev, who fell under suspicion after his father Dmitri told Russian media that his son had taken an injection containing "growth hormone" to treat an injury.

"The AEPSAD has closed the investigation, the decision has been communicated to the player, the Russian anti-doping agency and the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA)," a spokesman for the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport, which is responsible for the fight against doping, told Reuters.

Cheryshev, who scored four goals in Russia’s surprise run to the World Cup quarter-finals, has denied ever taking a banned substance.

