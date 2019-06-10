Russia's Olympic chief regrets IAAF extension of doping ban: TASS

MOSCOW: Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Monday (Jun 10) he regretted the decision by global athletics governing body IAAF to extend a ban against Russia's athletics federation over doping, TASS news agency reported.

The IAAF extended the ban on Sunday and also said it was investigating after Reuters reported that banned Russian coaches were still working with athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia's athletics federation was suspended in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

