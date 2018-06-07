Russia's Putin says Mutko, at heart of doping scandal, has done a lot for sport

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his annual phone-in that Vitaly Mutko, who oversaw sport at the height of Russia's doping scandal, had significantly contributed to sport in Russia.

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his annual phone-in that Vitaly Mutko, who oversaw sport at the height of Russia's doping scandal, had significantly contributed to sport in Russia.

Mutko, sports minister until 2016, and then in charge of sport as deputy prime minister, was last month made a deputy prime minister overseeing construction.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)