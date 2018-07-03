Russia's Samedov trains alone ahead of Croatia match

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russia midfielder Aleksandr Samedov trained alone on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup hosts' quarter-final against Croatia.

The Russians caused a major upset when they edged past 2010 world champions Spain on penalties on Saturday to reach the last eight.

Samedov took part in a brief team discussion with coach Stanislav Cherchesov at the squad's base on the outskirts of Moscow before undergoing fitness tests and running through an individual training programme.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Cherchesov's team at the tournament, playing in all three group matches and the 4-3 penalties win over Spain in the round of 16.

The hosts will be without injured midfielder Yuri Zhirkov against Croatia.

Russia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the post-Soviet era.

