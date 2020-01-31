Russia's sports ministry suspends athletics federation's accreditation

MOSCOW: Russia's sports ministry on Friday suspended the accreditation of the country's athletics federation (RUSAF), which oversees the sport domestically, until March 1.

RUSAF has been suspended from international competition since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of RUSAF after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

