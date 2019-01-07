Russia says WADA team to return to Moscow for required data on Jan. 9

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials will return to Moscow on Jan. 9 to retrieve laboratory data it required, Russia's minister of sport Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

Access to the lab and data before the end of 2018 was a condition of WADA's September decision to reinstate the country's anti-doping agency but extraction from the former Moscow Laboratory has not been completed.

WADA said it will consider sanctions against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for not providing the necessary information.

Russian authorities must also ensure that any re-analysis of samples required by WADA, following review of the laboratory data, is completed by no later than June 30, 2019.

