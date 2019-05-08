Russian athlete Savina gets 12-year doping ban - federation

Russian middle-distance runner Kseniya Savina has been banned for 12 years for anti-doping violations by global athletics authorities, the Russian athletics federation said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russian middle-distance runner Kseniya Savina has been banned for 12 years for anti-doping violations by global athletics authorities, the Russian athletics federation said on Wednesday.

Her coach and husband, Alexei Savin, received a four-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations, the federation said.

Advertisement

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which monitors anti-doping issues in athletics, had said last month that the two had been charged with "tampering and complicity", in violation of anti-doping regulations.

Russia has been rocked by several sporting bans in recent years after international investigations found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in athletics and a string of other sports.

The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA and Russia's athletics federation were suspended after a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian athletics.

RUSADA was reinstated last year. Russia's athletics federation remains suspended by the IAAF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Nick Mulvenney)