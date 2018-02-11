Ryan the hero as Brighton deny Stoke late winner

Feb 10: Stoke City blew a chance to move out of the Premier League's bottom three when Charlie Adam missed a 90th-minute penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The substitute's spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Mat Ryan - and moments later another replacement, Anthony Knockaert, headed Mame Diouf's effort off the line to preserve Brighton's hard-earned point.

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through a classy goal by Jose Izquierdo on 32 minutes, but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for much-improved Stoke midway through the second half.

The draw left Stoke 18th while Brighton are 13th, but still just three points clear of safety.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)