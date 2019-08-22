Ryder Cup player Olesen denies sexual assault charge - report

Danish Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen denied charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault stemming from a trans-Atlantic flight when he appeared in court in London on Wednesday, The Times newspaper reported.

LONDON: Danish Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen denied charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault stemming from a trans-Atlantic flight when he appeared in court in London on Wednesday, The Times newspaper reported.

The 29-year-old, who helped Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup last year, was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on July 29 following a flight from the United States, where he had been playing a World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

Olesen entered pleas of not guilty to all charges at Uxbridge Magistrates Court, The Times said.

He was granted unconditional bail and the case was sent to the Isleworth crown court to be heard on Sept. 18, the newspaper added.

Lawyer Paul Morris said in a statement earlier this month that his client had co-operated fully with the police during their investigation, but could not comment on the matter while legal proceedings were ongoing.

Olesen has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut in Paris last year, beating American Jordan Spieth in the final-day singles.

He was suspended by the European Tour earlier this month "pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)