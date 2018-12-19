Sacked Mourinho says time in charge of Man Utd already in the past

Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday his Manchester United career was a closed chapter following his sacking as manager a day earlier, but the Portuguese confirmed he would return to management.

United sacked Mourinho after having suffered their worst start to a season for 28 years and replaced him with former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without United," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Why should I be sharing more now? Even with the supporters, any of my feelings. It's over. That's the way I've always been.

"I've been critical of managers that leave clubs and speak about what's happened and who's to blame. That's not me. I just want to finish like it happened yesterday and I'd like to say it's game over. I hope you media respect this way for me to be.

"Until I get back to football I have my right to live my normal life. That's what I want to do. United is the past."

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss Mourinho said he would retain positive memories of his time at Old Trafford and not focus on what went wrong.

"You know me. I don't change, what I did when I left Chelsea is the same as what I'm going to do now," Mourinho added.

"I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club. We could speak about so many good things, not as good, but that's not me. It's finished."

