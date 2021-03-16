Sailing: Team New Zealand on brink of America's Cup triumph

AUCKLAND: Team New Zealand moved to within one race win of a second successive America's Cup triumph, but their hopes of sealing the match on Tuesday (Mar 16) disappeared when race 10 was abandoned due to unfavourable wind off the coast of Auckland.

After a short postponement, defender Team New Zealand won the ninth race by 30 seconds over Luna Rossa in a time of 25 minutes and 29 seconds to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Challenger Luna Rossa sailed off in disappointment after having been passed late in the fifth leg due to a tactical blunder that allowed Team New Zealand to reel in the Italians by the fifth mark and power away over the final leg to a dominant win.

Team New Zealand will get the chance to win the Auld Mug when racing resumes on Wednesday.