Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the America's Cup was postponed to 2:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday amid light winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.

Defender Team New Zealand holds a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the best-of-13 series.

