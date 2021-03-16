Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

Sport

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the America's Cup was postponed to 2:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday amid light winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.

Sailing - 36th America&apos;s Cup
FILE PHOTO:: Sailing - 36th America's Cup - Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand - March 16, 2021 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew before Race 9 of the America's Cup REUTERS/Simon Watts

Bookmark

REUTERS: The start of race nine of the America's Cup was postponed to 2:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday amid light winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.

Defender Team New Zealand holds a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the best-of-13 series.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark